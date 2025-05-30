(BIVN) – A groundbreaking and blessing ceremony was held Thursday for the construction of a new covered playcourt at Pāpa‘aloa Park.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation says the new 12,300 square-foot structure will include a multi-purpose sports court area large enough to accommodate a full-size basketball court, as well as storage space, restroom facilities, and additional multi-purpose space.

The cost of the project – including planning, design and construction – is $19.3 million.

“We’re excited to break ground on this much-needed project for Pāpa‘aloa,” stated Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “This project is truly a blessing, and we are honored to be here celebrating with the community. Our administration values recreation, whether it is in the gym, on the fields, or in our pools, and we will keep pushing hard for it in every district. We want to mahalo everyone who worked to create the vision and make this day happen.”

The playcourt replaces the former gym that was deemed unsalvageable due to termite damage and demolished in 2022.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

In addition to the covered playcourt building, the project includes the construction of a concrete walking path around the perimeter of the park, expanded parking, realignment of the ballfield, and the purchase of indoor equipment such as a portable stage and exercise mats. After the County and the State allocated funding for a new facility, Parks & Recreation and its consultants hosted several public meetings to gather community input, which was used in the development of a new master plan for the park and the design of the new facilities. Isemoto Contracting Co., Ltd. was awarded the construction contract following a public bidding process and is expected to begin construction June 2. The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.