(BIVN) – An arrest has been made in the Kona parking violation scam involving the placement of “barnacle” devices on the windshields of vehicles.

Hawaiʻi Island police announced that they arrested 29-year-old Emmy Cedeno Perez of Kailua-Kona on Tuesday, May 27. Perez posted bail and is now awaiting a court date slated for June 26, 2025.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Police launched the investigation after receiving two reports of a parking enforcement device known as a “barnacle” being placed on the windshield of parked vehicles at the top of Napo‘opo‘o Road near the popular Ka‘awaloa Trailhead in Captain Cook while on public property and within an area devoid of “no parking” signs.

A “barnacle” is a device similar to a briefcase that suctions to a vehicle’s windshield and can’t be removed until payment is made via instructions on the device. The device is then released by the driver via a code sent to the driver’s mobile phone. After payment, the driver is instructed to drop off the “barnacle” at a drop box for a partial refund of their payment.

Following his arrest, Perez was charged with the following offenses:

Fraud

Third-degree theft

Second-degree criminal tampering

Failure to appear

Contempt of court

Driving without a valid license

Police say that if anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please get in touch with Kona Community Policing Officer John Harvey at (808) 326-4646 ext. 258, or via email at john.harvey@hawaiicounty.gov.