(BIVN) – A 19-year-old from Kona was arrested early Sunday morning, after a reported affray near Kealakehe High School.
Hawai‘i police say they have initiated a reckless endangering investigation stemming from reports of a firearm being discharged during the incident on Puohulihuli Street.
“Upon responding to the 12:41 a.m. incident, police located a crowd of 20 individuals in the area,” police report. “Witness accounts indicated that a male party brandished a firearm and fired one round into the air during a physical altercation involving multiple individuals.”
Police arrested 19-year-old Fernando Villanueva-Gonzalez on scene at 1:05 a.m. for the following offenses:
- Place to keep pistol/revolver
- First-degree reckless endangering
Police say there is no indication that any persons were harmed from the alleged firearm discharge.
From the police news release:
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call Detective Aaron Tanaka, (808) 326-4646, ext. 228, or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police responded after reports of a firearm being discharged during the incident near Kealakehe High School.