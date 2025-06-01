(BIVN) – A 19-year-old from Kona was arrested early Sunday morning, after a reported affray near Kealakehe High School.

Hawai‘i police say they have initiated a reckless endangering investigation stemming from reports of a firearm being discharged during the incident on Puohulihuli Street.

“Upon responding to the 12:41 a.m. incident, police located a crowd of 20 individuals in the area,” police report. “Witness accounts indicated that a male party brandished a firearm and fired one round into the air during a physical altercation involving multiple individuals.”

Police arrested 19-year-old Fernando Villanueva-Gonzalez on scene at 1:05 a.m. for the following offenses:

Place to keep pistol/revolver

First-degree reckless endangering

Police say there is no indication that any persons were harmed from the alleged firearm discharge.

