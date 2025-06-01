Big Island Video News

19-Year-Old Arrested After Weapons Incident In Kona
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police responded after reports of a firearm being discharged during the incident near Kealakehe High School.

(BIVN) – A 19-year-old from Kona was arrested early Sunday morning, after a reported affray near Kealakehe High School. 

Hawai‘i police say they have initiated a reckless endangering investigation stemming from reports of a firearm being discharged during the incident on Puohulihuli Street. 

“Upon responding to the 12:41 a.m. incident, police located a crowd of 20 individuals in the area,” police report. “Witness accounts indicated that a male party brandished a firearm and fired one round into the air during a physical altercation involving multiple individuals.” 

Police arrested 19-year-old Fernando Villanueva-Gonzalez on scene at 1:05 a.m. for the following offenses:

  • Place to keep pistol/revolver
  • First-degree reckless endangering

Police say there is no indication that any persons were harmed from the alleged firearm discharge.

From the police news release:

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call Detective Aaron Tanaka, (808) 326-4646, ext. 228, or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.