(BIVN) – The Historic Kailua Village is sharing details on this year’s Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza, set for the 4th of July in Kailua Village.

The Independence Day Parade will begin at 6 p.m., and will wind through the heart of the village from Kona Gym to Coconut Grove Marketplace.

From a news release provided by parade organizers:

Parade Grand Marshals Community icons Frank and Laura Mallery-Sayre will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshals. The Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation which they lead continues to honor the members of the Hawaii Fire Department who put their lives on the line with bravery and compassion. They have raised more than $40 million in donations and pledged equipment, directly funding essential rescue equipment and training for the Hawaii Fire Department. Following the parade, the celebration continues with a spectacular Fireworks Show over Kailua Bay, beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. The fireworks will be visible from many oceanfront areas throughout the village—bring a beach chair or blanket and enjoy the show under the stars. “This annual celebration brings our community together in the spirit of aloha and pride,” said Kailua Village Business Improvement District Executive Director Ross Wilson Jr. “The business improvement district is proud to be one of the hosts of an event that honors our nation’s history while highlighting the vibrant culture of our island traditions.”