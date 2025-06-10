(BIVN) – The Historic Kailua Village is sharing details on this year’s Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza, set for the 4th of July in Kailua Village.
The Independence Day Parade will begin at 6 p.m., and will wind through the heart of the village from Kona Gym to Coconut Grove Marketplace.
From a news release provided by parade organizers:
Parade Grand Marshals
Community icons Frank and Laura Mallery-Sayre will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshals. The Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation which they lead continues to honor the members of the Hawaii Fire Department who put their lives on the line with bravery and compassion. They have raised more than $40 million in donations and pledged equipment, directly funding essential rescue equipment and training for the Hawaii Fire Department.
Following the parade, the celebration continues with a spectacular Fireworks Show over Kailua Bay, beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. The fireworks will be visible from many oceanfront areas throughout the village—bring a beach chair or blanket and enjoy the show under the stars.
“This annual celebration brings our community together in the spirit of aloha and pride,” said Kailua Village Business Improvement District Executive Director Ross Wilson Jr. “The business improvement district is proud to be one of the hosts of an event that honors our nation’s history while highlighting the vibrant culture of our island traditions.”
Parade and Fireworks Sponsors
The Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza are made possible through generous support from County of Hawaii, Kailua Village Business Improvement District, Manini Holdings, Luana Group, Parklinq, IRONMAN World Championship, P19 Hotel, Coconut Grove Marketplace, Kona Commons, King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort, Royal Kona Resort, BREW, Hawaiian Real Estate and numerous volunteers and local organizations.
Volunteer Committee
The July 4th Independence Day Parade Committee includes Laura Aquino, Jane Clement, Kehau Gomes, Nahua Guilloz, Jacque Hoover, Merrick Nishimoto, Greg Ogin, Nancy Sakamoto and Ross Wilson Jr. Laura Aquino heads up the Marketing Committee, Jane Clement and Nancy Sakamoto Parade Entries Committee, Nahua Guilloz Parade Management, Kehau Gomes and Jacque Hoover Volunteer Recruitment and Tasking with Greg Ogin as Fireworks Committee Chair.
Sgt. Wyatt Nahale is the Police Liaison with Barbara Kossow and Renee Kraft serve as parade advisors. Mahalo to Julie Ziemelis and last year’s parade committee.
Join us for a memorable Fourth of July in Historic Kailua Village—where tradition, community, and celebration come together in an unforgettable night.
For parade entry forms, sponsorship opportunities, or event updates, visit paradesinkona.com.
