(BIVN) – The Kona Open Space Network Draft Conceptual Plan will be presented during a upcoming event in Kealakehe.

The County of Hawaiʻi will present the draft plan during a community walk-through and talk story event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, Building G and Pavilion.

Information on the the draft conceptual plan can already be reviewed by the public using an interactive StoryMap ahead of the event.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Initiated by the Kona Community Development Plan, this project aims to connect and preserve public open spaces by linking corridors such as trails, bike paths, shorelines, and roadways that support multimodal access. During the event, the public will have an opportunity to view the plan and provide feedback. “By establishing an open space network, we can enhance recreational opportunities for our residents while protecting natural and historical resources,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “I’d like to thank the Kona Community Development Plan Action Committee and the Kona Open Space Network Subcommittee for their leadership in moving this community-initiated effort forward.” The project covers mapping of existing and planned future hubs and links and aims to develop recommendations for implementing the open space network, including establishing key partnerships for overall management and identifying funding opportunities.

“The Kona Open Space Network is a shining example of what can happen when community members come together with a shared vision,” said Planning Director Jeff Darrow in the news release. “This plan was truly shaped by the people of Kona. What began as a concept in the Kona Community Development Plan has grown into fruition with the guidance of the Kona Open Space Network Subcommittee and community partners who rolled up their sleeves and helped guide the process. We’re excited to share the draft plan at the open house and continue working hand-in-hand with the community to bring it to life.”