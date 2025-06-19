(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, although the next episode of lava fountaining could begin today.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has reported that Episode 26 could begin at anytime from now to Friday, based on current rates of summit inflation. Glow has been visible overnight at the north and south vents, and spatter has been intermittently visible in the north vent.

“This window is subject to change depending on changes in the rate of inflationary tilt,” the USGS HVO said on Wednesday. “The fountaining phase could be preceded by hours to days of precursory gas-pistoning activity.”

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

From the most recent USGS HVO analysis: