(BIVN) – On Saturday, President Donald Trump ordered military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting written responses from Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” President Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday afternoon. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The President later made a brief statement in a nationwide broadcast.

“Iran under its current leadership has chosen to be our enemy and cannot possess nuclear weapons under any circumstances, but that end doesn’t justify any means,” stated Congressman Ed Case (D-Hawaiʻi) on Saturday evening. “The administration has not provided the information required to determine whether this attack was appropriate, including whether diplomatic efforts were exhausted, whether there was a risk of imminent attack on our country, and whether the administration consulted in any way with Congress as required by the Constitution and law. I return to DC tomorrow where I expect a full classified briefing addressing all of these issues.”

“This strike ordered by President Trump is a reckless and dangerous escalation that puts American lives at risk and threatens our national security,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “It was carried out without congressional approval and with no clear plan for what comes next beyond more chaos and bloodshed.”

“We’ve all seen what happens when the United States gets dragged into an endless war in the Middle East — lives lost, trillions spent, and no lasting peace or security,” Sen. Schatz added. “We cannot continue to repeat the mistakes of the past.”

“Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran is a major escalation that risks drawing the U.S. and our allies into a protracted war, risking the lives of American servicemembers without a clear plan for what comes next,” wrote U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawai‘i), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Iran should not have a nuclear weapon, which is why I supported the 2015 JCPOA. Only Congress can declare war, and the vast majority of Americans oppose another endless conflict in the Middle East. The administration must immediately brief Congress as required by law and use all diplomatic tools at its disposal to avoid further escalation and instability in the region.”