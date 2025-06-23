(BIVN) – A visitor from California died on Sunday after she was pulled from the waters off a Kaʻū beach park.

59-year-old Stacy Coon of Oroville, California, was reported to be in distress while swimming about 40 yards from shore at Whittington Beach Park near Nāʻālehu on the afternoon of June 22nd.

According to a police report, Coon began yelling for help and was brought to shore by several bystanders. Coon appeared to become unresponsive, and the bystanders began CPR until first responders arrived on scene.

Despite resuscitative efforts, police say Coon remained unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased at Ka‘ū Hospital.

Police are investigating the death as a possible drowning. An autopsy is being requested to determine the exact cause of death.

Hawaiʻi County Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Ka‘ū Patrol Officer Taylor Au at (808) 939-2520.