(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued a Brown Water Advisory for Honokohau Harbor in Kona on Friday.

Health officials are advising beach users to “stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain.”

From the Hawaiʻi DOH:

After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels. The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.

The Department of Health advises the public to avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria. For more information, please see (this website).