(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of Hawaiʻi island until Monday evening.

Forecasters say east winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, will be possible in North Hawaiʻi and windward Kaʻū.

Due to the Wind Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advised:

Those in the Wind Advisory areas should take necessary precautions.

Drive with caution and be aware of debris, downed trees, and utility lines.

Please stay clear of downed utility lines and report all hazards to authorities.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service warned. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”