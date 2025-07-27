(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at WATCH.



The next eruptive episode – Episode 30 – is likely to occur in approximately 4-8 days, based on current rates of inflation.

This week’s Volcano Watch, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates, examines the connection between volcanoes and critical minerals.

From the Volcano Watch:

If you’ve read “Volcano Watch” articles before, you can probably list several reasons that scientists study volcanoes. However, there is another reason to study volcanoes that may surprise you: critical mineral resources of economic importance. Volcanoes act as windows into the deep Earth. They help us understand the formation of our planet and others like it in the solar system. Living on or near an active volcano can be both beneficial, due to their rich soils and tourism appeal, but they also pose hazards to the communities around them. For this reason, we need to understand what drives volcanic eruptions and monitor volcanoes to keep communities safe. Long after magma has stopped rising through the crust and the last eruption at a volcano has ceased, another process takes places in volcanic systems deep underground. Fluids begin to percolate through the system—they flow through the old magma reservoirs, the dykes and sills, buried lava flows and hydrothermal systems—transporting elements and chemically altering the surrounding rocks. Unlike the geologically short and violent lives of volcanoes, the formation of mineral systems is a slow, quiet process that can take millions of years.