(BIVN) – A “Back to School Blast” event was recently held at the Kona Target store ahead of the new school year.

From the Catholic Charities Hawai‘i news release:

With public school classes resuming next week, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s (CCH) Hawai‘i Island Community Office and Kona Target store recently partnered in supplying school supplies to area children. The two organizations this past week held a “Back to School Blast” event, in which 38 eligible students from preschool to high school age received a $100 Target gift card to help cover school-related expenses. In addition to financial support, the event featured community engagement activities with local community leaders to foster a supportive and uplifting environment for families.

“Target has been a valued partner in CCH’s statewide efforts, and this collaboration is one of several that reflect the organization’s dedication to educational success and the overall well-being of Hawai‘i’s keiki and their ‘ohana,” said CCH president and CEO Tina Andrade.