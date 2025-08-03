(BIVN) – A Water Conservation Notice has been issued for North Kohala, effective immediately and until further notice.

“Due to unexpected equipment failure, water conservation is necessary because only one of the three wells serving the region is currently operational,” reported the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply. “DWS has authorized emergency work to repair one of the inoperable wells as soon as possible.”

The affected area includes Hāwī to Hala‘ula, tncluding Puakea Bay, Ka‘auhuhu Homesteads, ‘Āinakea Village Subdivision, and all customers along Akoni Pule Highway, Mill Road, and Ma‘ulili Road.

Customers in the affected area must reduce water use by at least 10 percent.

DWS is asking customers “to conserve drinking water, use it wisely, and to not waste it.”

“Taking short showers, fixing leaky plumbing and toilets, irrigating efficiently, and turning off the faucet while brushing teeth are easy ways to reduce water use,” the DWS stated. “To learn more ways to conserve water, please visit the DWS website at hawaiidws.org, call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org.”