(BIVN) – The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, or CNHA, will now be known as The Hawaiian Council.

On Monday, the Hawaiian Council unveiled its new name, logo, and tagline “as part of a broader rebranding initiative”, reflecting the 501(c)3 non-profit organization’s “continued growth, clarity of mission, and unwavering commitment to uplifting Hawaiians and strengthening Hawai‘i.”

“Our new name, Hawaiian Council, reflects our work and our commitment, grounded in collective leadership,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council, in a news release. “It immediately tells people who we are and who we serve. It also eliminates the confusion that came with the acronym ‘CNHA’ and better reflects our kuleana to lead with unity, intention, and pride in our lāhui.”

From a Hawaiian Council news release: