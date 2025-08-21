(BIVN) – Multiple wildland fires were reported near Honokaʻa in the Hāmākua District on Thursday evening.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert message, saying firefighters were on the scene. The fires were not threatening property, “and there are no suggested actions at this time,” the emergency officials stated.

Earlier in the day, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to a 10-acre wildland fire in South Kohala that forced the closure of Kawaihae Road. No structures were involved in the fire, and no civilians were injured, fire officials said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.