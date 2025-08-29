(BIVN) – A former convent house on the grounds of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Honokaʻa has been converted into a new supportive housing project for kūpuna.

The grand opening of Hale Ulu Lehua, and its 10 single-occupancy affordable rental units, was celebrated on Wednesday. The blessing ceremony attended by HOPE Services Hawaiʻi and community partners.

Project officials say the facility is designed to address the critical need for housing for Hāmākua kūpuna, “providing not only a home but also vital wraparound services to help residents live independently and with dignity.”

From the HOPE Services media release:

The event featured remarks from Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda, the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness & Housing Solutions Jun Yang, and Hawaiʻi State Representative Matthias Kusch. The blessing commemorated the collaborative effort among the church, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and a committed hui of community businesses, catholic parishioners, and donors. Hale Ulu Lehua features renovated units, upgraded shared bathrooms, a fully expanded communal kitchen, and on-site laundry facilities. Accessibility was a key focus, with the addition of an entry ramp, expanded kitchen with a new dining room, and widened doorways. Residents will have access to case management and tenancy support services provided by HOPE Services Hawaiʻi. “Our kūpuna deserve a safe place to call home, and we are so excited to finally offer this service in Honoka’a,” said Dr. Kalani Spain, Director of Supportive Housing for HOPE Services Hawaiʻi, who will oversee the program. “We are grateful to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish for hosting us, and to the funders and sponsors who recognized the importance of providing affordable housing for our kūpuna living in rural communities.”

“Hale Ulu Lehua Kauhale provides other options to assist our elders find permanent housing solutions, build a sense of community connection, and live safely without the threats and challenges of being on the street each day,” said Jun Yang, the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness. Yang, who Governor Josh Green appointed to lead the State Office of Homelessness and Housing Solutions, continued, “Community connection is one of the primary indicators for personal and collective resiliency.” “Living… at Sacred Heart Affordable Housing Project is not only a blessing, but it’s a miracle in my life,” said Walter Silva, a kūpuna who lives at Sacred Heart Affordable Housing Project, another HOPE Services kūpuna housing community. Silva was the keynote speaker at the blessing and performed the ceremonial untying of the maile lei to mark the opening of Hale Ulu Lehua. “What began as a need to strengthen our Parish finances became an opportunity for something greater,” said Brenda DeLuz of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish. “In our search for solutions to what had become an underutilized nuns’ convent with lots of history, we chose to partner with HOPE Services—a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals who are unsheltered and in need.” “This partnership not only helps our church sustain itself, but also allows us to live out our faith in a real and impactful way,” DeLuz continued. “By working with Hope Services, we’re meeting both the needs of our Parish and those of the community around us.”

HOPE Services says the project was made possible through the generous support of the following sponsors and donors:

Funding Partners:

Oak Foundation Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation

State of Hawai’i – Statewide Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions

Community & Church Partners:

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish

Father Junvik Diolata

In-Kind & Volunteer Partners: