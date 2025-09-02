(BIVN) – 27.38-acres of the culturally significant coastline of ‘Anaeho‘omalu Kapalaoa in North Kona will now be permanently preserved, the Trust for Public Land announced on Tuesday.

The shoreline, once planned for resort development, will now be owned and stewarded by Nā ‘Ōiwi O Pu‘uanahulu, a Native Hawaiian descendant-led nonprofit.

“It’s hard to know what to say in this moment,” said Lehua Alapa‘i of Nā ‘Ōiwi O Pu‘uanahulu. “This is for my Dad. This is for kūpuna. Kapalaoa is for all Hawaiians who love their ‘āina and know they belong there. The challenges are long and plenty, but ‘āina and kūpuna will rise up to meet you. Never give up. Mahalo to all who answered the call.”

From the Trust for Public Land announcement:

Marking the district boundary between Kona and Kohala, this land is a wahi pana (legendary, storied place), featuring Keahualono and Hi‘iaka heiau (places of worship), wai ‘ōpae (anchialine ponds), petroglyph fields, and ancient trail networks. ‘Anaeho‘omalu Kapalaoa was the last remaining undeveloped beachfront parcel in Waikoloa Beach Resort. Waikoloa Land was a critical partner in this conservation effort, forgoing proposed resort development to return the lands to descendant families for stewardship and community access. Under Nā ‘Ōiwi’s stewardship, the site will function as a kīpuka (an oasis in a lava bed) where the community can perpetuate traditional ecological knowledge through educational programs, restoration work, and cultural practice.

“‘Anaeho‘omalu Kapalaoa will serve as a lasting legacy for our organizations and family, embodying our deep-rooted commitment to the stewardship of Hawai‘i’s precious cultural and environmental attributes,” said Cary Boeddeker Egan, President of The Waikoloa Foundation, representative of Waikoloa Land & Cattle Co. and the Boeddeker family. “For us, this effort represents a step towards giving back to the land that has given us so much. Hawai‘i holds a special place in our hearts, and the preservation of this land is a way for us to express our gratitude.”

“This sacred shoreline tells stories of generations of ‘ohana who cared for these lands and waters,” said Reyna Ramolete Hayashi, Aloha ‘Āina Project Manager for Trust for Public Land. “We are humbled to learn from these families—fishermen, paniolo, ​and culture bearers—and help restore their long legacy of aloha ‘āina.”

