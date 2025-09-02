(BIVN) – 27.38-acres of the culturally significant coastline of ‘Anaeho‘omalu Kapalaoa in North Kona will now be permanently preserved, the Trust for Public Land announced on Tuesday.
The shoreline, once planned for resort development, will now be owned and stewarded by Nā ‘Ōiwi O Pu‘uanahulu, a Native Hawaiian descendant-led nonprofit.
“It’s hard to know what to say in this moment,” said Lehua Alapa‘i of Nā ‘Ōiwi O Pu‘uanahulu. “This is for my Dad. This is for kūpuna. Kapalaoa is for all Hawaiians who love their ‘āina and know they belong there. The challenges are long and plenty, but ‘āina and kūpuna will rise up to meet you. Never give up. Mahalo to all who answered the call.”
From the Trust for Public Land announcement:
Marking the district boundary between Kona and Kohala, this land is a wahi pana (legendary, storied place), featuring Keahualono and Hi‘iaka heiau (places of worship), wai ‘ōpae (anchialine ponds), petroglyph fields, and ancient trail networks. ‘Anaeho‘omalu Kapalaoa was the last remaining undeveloped beachfront parcel in Waikoloa Beach Resort.
Waikoloa Land was a critical partner in this conservation effort, forgoing proposed resort development to return the lands to descendant families for stewardship and community access. Under Nā ‘Ōiwi’s stewardship, the site will function as a kīpuka (an oasis in a lava bed) where the community can perpetuate traditional ecological knowledge through educational programs, restoration work, and cultural practice.
“‘Anaeho‘omalu Kapalaoa will serve as a lasting legacy for our organizations and family, embodying our deep-rooted commitment to the stewardship of Hawai‘i’s precious cultural and environmental attributes,” said Cary Boeddeker Egan, President of The Waikoloa Foundation, representative of Waikoloa Land & Cattle Co. and the Boeddeker family. “For us, this effort represents a step towards giving back to the land that has given us so much. Hawai‘i holds a special place in our hearts, and the preservation of this land is a way for us to express our gratitude.”
“This sacred shoreline tells stories of generations of ‘ohana who cared for these lands and waters,” said Reyna Ramolete Hayashi, Aloha ‘Āina Project Manager for Trust for Public Land. “We are humbled to learn from these families—fishermen, paniolo, and culture bearers—and help restore their long legacy of aloha ‘āina.”
From the news release:
This conservation acquisition was made possible with support from public and private sources, including $4.4 million from the County of Hawai‘i’s Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation Fund and $3 million from the State Legacy Land Conservation Program. The project also received a $250,000 grant from the Dorrance Family Foundation through its Marine Conservation Initiative to improve ocean health and biodiversity.
Trust for Public Land led and facilitated the acquisition and the Kona community united to raise the public funds to protect the land and convey it to Nā ‘Ōiwi O Pu‘uanahulu. The County of Hawai‘i now holds a conservation easement over the property, protecting it in perpetuity.
“The County of Hawai‘i is proud to partner with the community to protect these coastal resources so that future generations can continue to benefit from and enjoy them,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda.
“The protection of this very culturally significant and environmentally important land, in perpetuity for the benefit of today and tomorrow’s generations, is the goal of the DLNR’s Legacy Land Conservation Program. Our mission is to preserve and protect natural and cultural resources in partnership with private and public sectors to ensure that more communities across Hawai‘i can steward special places like this,” shared Dawn Chang, Chair, Board of Land and Natural Resources.
“The Dorrance Family Foundation is honored to support the lasting preservation of ‘Anaeho‘omalu Kapalaoa—a critical place not only for learning, but also for community and cultural renewal, and for the recovery and regeneration of coastal and nearshore ecosystems and the imperiled species they sustain. This effort and accomplishment affirm the vital importance of community-led stewardship in preserving places of enduring cultural and ecological value,” said Carrie Ostroski, Executive Director for The Dorrance Family Foundation.
