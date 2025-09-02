(BIVN) – Kiko has become a hurricane, less than 1,815 miles east of Hilo in the Eastern Pacific.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center reported on Tuesdy morning. Kiko could strengthen into a major hurricane by Wednesday night.

“Hurricane Kiko is moving due west at 7 MPH and should cross into the Central Pacific basin (140W) Friday or Saturday,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu said on Tuesday morning. “It remains too early to tell what, if any, impacts this system might have on local weather as it nears the islands early next week.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: