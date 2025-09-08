(BIVN) – Firefighters battling the Manowaialeʻe Forest Reserve Brush Fire in Hāmākua are being fed on the front lines, thanks to an effort by the Salvation Army and KTA.

The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps says that beginning September 7, it is providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to the 70 firefighters involved in the brush fire fight, with meals continuing as long as needed.

From the The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps:

Meals are being served at 7 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with the Hilo Temple Corps team currently in the reserve serving meals directly to responders. Among the meal offerings is a variety of hearty fare—from breakfast bentos supplied by community partner KTA to BBQ dinner plates to sustain responders. As the situation and location is assessed, The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services tents will be strategically placed to further support the service. The Corps is also exploring options to deploy its Mālama ‘Ohana Kitchen Mobile Trailer and shower trailer, with staff currently coordinating logistics for transport and set up.