(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Community Policing Section says this year’s “Fill a Cruiser Food Drive” was a resounding success.
The fifth annual event was held at the Kona Costco parking lot on Friday, August 29. More than 4,600 pounds of food and $8,966 in cash donations was raised during the four-hour fundraiser.
Police say The Food Basket will distribute all donated food items and use the monetary donations to help island residents in need.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The amount of food collected was more than double the 2,031 pounds donated during the 2024 fundraiser, and the monetary donations also exceeded last year’s total by more than $960. These impressive results would not have been possible without the dedication, enthusiasm, and support from the Hawai‘i Island community and the dedicated sponsors from Kona Costco, KAPA radio personality Tommy Ching, the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Community Policing Section, and the Food Basket Inc.
In addition to the sponsors mentioned above, HPD’s Kona Community Policing Section would like to extend a heartfelt mahalo to Wee Guys Fishing organization, Orchid Isle Ford Dealership, Kona Wal-Mart, Kenny Tagavilla Enterprises aka “Kenny T.”, Royal Pools, Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center, Tia Tagavilla & First Hawaiian Title, and Schlueter, Kwiat & Kennedy Law firm, who were instrumental in helping us reach and exceed our monetary and food goals.
In the five years this event has been held it has resulted in 15,901 pounds of food distributed to island families in need and $27,924 in monetary donations to Hawaii Island’s Food Bank.
“We are truly grateful for [the community’s] exceptional support and for helping us make a meaningful difference,” said Community Policing Officer Dwayne Sluss, who has overseen this campaign from its inception.
Officer Sluss noted they are already looking forward to next year’s year food drive.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - This year's food drive held at the Kona Costco parking lot raised more than 4,600 pounds of food and $8,966 in cash donations.