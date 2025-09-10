(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Community Policing Section says this year’s “Fill a Cruiser Food Drive” was a resounding success.

The fifth annual event was held at the Kona Costco parking lot on Friday, August 29. More than 4,600 pounds of food and $8,966 in cash donations was raised during the four-hour fundraiser.

Police say The Food Basket will distribute all donated food items and use the monetary donations to help island residents in need.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: