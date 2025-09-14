(BIVN) – Kona Patrol Officer Charles Caldwell-Kaai has been named the 2025 Police Officer of the Year by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee.

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee (KCPC) honored Officer Caldwell-Kaai during a ceremony on Wednesday, September 10th.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A member of the 92nd recruit class, Officer Caldwell-Kaai has served with distinction throughout his five-year tenure with the department, earning KCPC Officer of the Month honors four times (August 2021, Nov. 2021, July 2024, Nov. 2024), as well as the Hawai‘i State Law Enforcement Officials Association Officer of the Year award in 2020. In 2024 alone, Officer Caldwell-Kaai demonstrated remarkable initiative and investigative skill in several major cases. In March 2024, while on patrol, he identified and apprehended a wanted suspect, leading to felony charges ranging from habitual property crime to identity theft. Later that same day, his quick observation of a stolen Jeep led to the arrest of a second suspect and charges for drug possession, mail theft, and credit card fraud. Working an 18-hour shift, he brought the complex case to completion that night, a task often handled by detectives. In May 2024, a routine traffic stop by Officer Caldwell-Kaai uncovered evidence that ultimately led to a Vice Section search warrant and the seizure of nearly half a kilogram of marijuana, 73 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, and drug distribution materials. His thoroughness and attention to detail transformed a simple traffic infraction stop into a significant narcotics recovery. “Officer Caldwell-Kaai represents the very best of the Hawai‘i Police Department,” said Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna. “His sharp instincts, dedication to service, and relentless pursuit of justice have directly made our island community safer. This recognition as Officer of the Year is well-deserved, and we are proud to have him on our team.” The Hawai‘i Police Department congratulates Officer Caldwell-Kaai on this well-earned award and thanks the Kona Crime Prevention Committee for its continued support in recognizing the outstanding work of our officers.

Every month the Kona Crime Prevention Committee honors a police officer in west Hawai‘i as their Officer of the Month, who are then eligible to be selected as the Kona Crime Prevention Committee’s Officer of the Year.