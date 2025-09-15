(BIVN) – National Diaper Need Awareness Week begins this week, and the Hawaiʻi Diaper Bank is having drives around Hawaiʻi island this month.

The nonprofit organization, sponsored by Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, hopes to raise 25,000 diapers to cover 500 keiki in need.

A sign waving to raise awareness will also be held on Thursday, September 18th, in collaboration with Kamehameha Schools Hāmākua Preschool Campus in Paʻauilo.

From the Hawaiʻi Diaper Bank (HDB):

For this years’ “Wipe Out Diaper Need” campaign, diaper drives are being held all over Hawai’i Island. “During these unprecedented times for non-profits we are so grateful for the communities support,” said Jessica Histo Founder and President of HDB. “As prices rise and more families face economic uncertainty, the need for diapers in our community has never been greater.” HDB’s goal for September is to collect 25,000 diapers to support 500 keiki! Join HDB and Kamehameha Schools Hāmākua Preschool in Pa‘auilo for a sign waving on Thursday September 18th at 9 am. Diaper need is a hidden consequence of poverty that affects 1 in 2 U.S. families with young children. In Hawai‘i, where the cost of living is among the highest in the nation, the burden is especially heavy. Since its founding, Hawai‘i Diaper Bank has distributed over 4 million diapers, wipes and other keiki essentials to families across the islands through a network of partner agencies. During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, the organization is calling on the public to donate diapers, host diaper drives, or make financial contributions to help meet the growing demand.

How You Can Help:

Donate Diapers: All sizes are welcome, including open packages. Donate to a drop off location located around Hawai’i Island or check out HDB’s website or social media for a list of drives happening during the month of September

Host a Diaper Drive: Mobilize your workplace, school, or community group. Drives can be held anytime of year. If you are interested in hosting one please email info@hawaiidiaperbank.org

Give Online: $20 covers a months supplement of diapers and wipes for a keiki in need.

For more information on how to support Hawai‘i Diaper Bank and fight diaper need, please visit hawaiidiaperbank.org.