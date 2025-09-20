(BIVN) – The Disaster Preparedness Fair returns to Kona today.

The County of Hawaiʻi Civil Defense Agency is hosting the event at Kekuaokalani Gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The event at Kekuaokalani Gymnasium (75-5500 Kuakini Highway) features a wide array of emergency response agencies and partners offering information and resources to build community resilience.

Additionally, there will be food trucks, demonstrations, prize and meal giveaways, interactive displays, live broadcasts from KWXX-FM, and a chance to talk story about emergency preparedness and disaster response.

“Many residents have questions about how to get prepared, and the Fair is a great place to learn,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “By becoming better prepared as households and communities, our whole island will be more resilient when a disaster strikes.”

Civil Defense regularly holds Disaster Preparation Fairs across the island but – in part because of COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings – the last fair in Kailua-Kona was held in 2019.

“We’re excited to be back in West Hawaiʻi to answer questions and share information to help our community prepare,” said Talmadge Magno, County Civil Defense Administrator. “Whether we face a tsunami, fire, hurricane, or some other hazard, the information shared at the Disaster Preparation Fair can help make us all safer.”