(BIVN) – Drought conditions have gotten worse on Hawaiʻi island, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

“Dry weather during the past week led to worsening agricultural impacts across Hawaiʻi, with reports of degrading field conditions for cattle grazing across the Kaʻū region of the Big Island,” wrote the Drought Monitor. “An area of extreme drought (D3) was introduced across the southern portion of Kaʻū in response to these worsening conditions.”

The entire north and windward side of the Big Island is under D1 Moderate Drought Conditions, with a large swath of D2 Severe Drought in North Hilo and Hāmākua. Maunakea remains under D3 Extreme Drought.

According to the Drought Monitor, examples of historically observed impacts under D3 Extreme Drought conditions include:

Fires spread rapidly; outdoor burn bans are implemented

Producers cull cattle, buy supplements and haul water for livestock

Sugar cane producer lays off many employees

Trees are dry and dropping leaves; feral donkeys move into populated areas

Water production is reduced

North and South Kona, as well as leeward Kaʻū, are under D0 Abnormally Dry conditions.

The wet season in Hawaiʻi begins in October.