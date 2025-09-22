(BIVN) – A Saturday morning assault on Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona is under investigation, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 1:16 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an assault in the 75-5800 block of Ali‘i Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old man with serious injuries requiring immediate medical attention. A 55-year-old male acquaintance of the victim also reported being assaulted during the same time frame. He told officers he was confronted by two men and a woman, and was struck in the face by one of the men. The suspect is described as a local man with a thin build, 23 to 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact Kona Patrol Officer Vincent Sanekane at the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or via email at Vincent.Sanekane@hawaiipolice.gov.

“Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300,” police added. “All Crime Stoppers calls are kept confidential.”