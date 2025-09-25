(BIVN) – A Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority (MKSOA) talk story was held Wednesday evening in Hilo, and livestreamed on YouTube.

The public meeting took place at Hale ʻŌlelo on the campus of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. The entire two hour talk story was recorded and broadcast.

The session included an overview of MKSOA’s background, a discussion on the draft strategic framework, and questions from those in attendance.