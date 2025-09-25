(BIVN) – The Office Of Hawaiian Affairs has named an Interim Administrator following the paid administrative leave of CEO Stacy Ferreira.

The OHA Board of Trustees announced on Thursday that it has appointed BOT Chief of Staff Summer Sylva as OHA’s Interim Administrator (CEO). Sylva’s appointment as Interim CEO is effective September 23, 2025, and until further notice, OHA says.

“Summer brings a strong and steady professional background to OHA,” said OHA Board Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele. “Her previous leadership as the Executive Director at the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation and as the Senior Advisor for Native Hawaiian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior reflects her longstanding commitment to serving the Native Hawaiian community. She has worked across legal, policy, and governance spaces, with a focus on advocacy, stewardship, and self-determination.”

From the Office of Hawaiian Affairs: