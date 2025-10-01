(BIVN) – A private memorial service was held on Tuesday for K9 Archer, the police dog who died after he was left unattended in a police vehicle.

The Hawai‘i Police Department gathered at the Police Memorial Wall in Hilo to honor the life and service of K9 Archer, said to be a valued member of the department’s Vice Section.

The six-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix passed away on September 4, after the dog was left in a police vehicle “for an unacceptable period of time”, and apparently overheated. Police say administrative and criminal investigations into the circumstances of the death are ongoing.

“The loss of Archer has deeply affected our department and our community,” said Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna. “We remain committed to transparency, and as soon as we are legally able, we will provide an update on the outcome of the investigations.”

According to police, K9 Archer was deployed 169 times and conducted more than 3,200 screenings over the course of his 5-year career. His work directly supported Vice operations that resulted in significant drug seizures, including:

Nearly 26.4 pounds of methamphetamine

More than one pound of heroin

Nearly three pounds of cocaine

More than 194 pounds of marijuana

95 grams of illicit fentanyl, enough to potentially kill 47,500 people

$77,360 in cash tied to drug activity

“Archer was more than a working dog, he was a partner and protector who played an important role in keeping dangerous drugs off our streets,” said Interim Chief Mahuna. “Everyone who knew Archer could see his drive and his heart.”

“When he was working, Archer was laser-focused,” said Vice Section Captain Edwin Buyten. “Off duty, he had a playful side and loved chasing tennis balls.”

In a news release issued after the memorial service, the Hawaiʻi Police Department thanked the community for its support “as it mourns the loss of a loyal and dedicated K9 partner.”