(BIVN) – “Boo at the Zoo” returns to the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens later this month.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends of the Panaʻewa Zoo are presenting the third annual event on Saturday, October 25th and Sunday, October 26th. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on both days.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

During this two-day event, the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens will become a place where trick-or-treaters can enjoy their favorite Halloween traditions surrounded by the enchanting atmosphere of the rainforest. Admission will be free, and attendees can look forward to treats, animal interactions, activities, food vendors, and a keiki costume contest. “We are excited to continue to offer this fun and family-friendly event for our community,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Boo at the Zoo is an opportunity for keiki to safely celebrate Halloween and experience the zoo in a unique light.”

Know Before You Go

Admission to the zoo will be free during the event. Friends of the Panaʻewa Zoo will sell trick-or-treat bags for $1 cash, which will be required to receive treats, and proceeds will be used to enhance the zoo.

The Costume Contest is at 4:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The zoo will close its gates to regular visitors at 2 p.m. on event days to allow for event set-up. There will be no Petting Zoo on Oct. 25.

Event parking will be at the zoo parking lot and the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center parking lot.

“Boo at the Zoo has quickly become a very popular community event that brings together families in a safe, fun and educational setting,” said Clayton Honma, Director of Parks and Recreation, in a news release. “We are proud to partner with Friends of the Panaʻewa Zoo and invite everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities.”

The County says for table rentals and more information, please contact Renee Olivera at 808-959-7224.