(BIVN) – The first-ever Kawamoto Classic was a tremendous success, officials say.
The Hawai‘i Police Department and Hawai‘i Island Police Activities League (HI-PAL) recently extended “its sincere appreciation to everyone” for participating in the event at Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo.
The event – held on Saturday, September 27 – welcomed more than 100 keiki who spent the day learning and participating in a variety of aquatic activities. From a police department news release:
Participants rotated through sessions focused on swimming fundamentals, water polo, and diving basics, before wrapping up with a series of friendly swim races that brought excitement and smiles to all involved.
HI-PAL would like to thank Hawai‘i County Council Member Dennis “Fresh” Onishi for his inspiration, guidance, and generous support, including providing event T-shirts and giveaway items for all attendees.
Special thanks are also extended to the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation, Director Clayton Honma, and Aquatics Director Alexandra “Alex” Flores Murray, along with the county’s lifeguards, for ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants. HI-PAL further recognizes USA Swimming for its sponsorship, coach Bill and Ann Imoto, local community leaders, and the many student swim team members who volunteered their time to share their knowledge with novice swimmers.
“Living on an island, it’s amazing how many people don’t know how to swim,” said one parent in attendance. “This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce young children to the water.”
Encouraged by the overwhelming success of this inaugural event, HI-PAL hopes the Kawamoto Swim Classic will become an annual tradition for years to come.
