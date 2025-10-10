(BIVN) – The first-ever Kawamoto Classic was a tremendous success, officials say.

The Hawai‘i Police Department and Hawai‘i Island Police Activities League (HI-PAL) recently extended “its sincere appreciation to everyone” for participating in the event at Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo.

The event – held on Saturday, September 27 – welcomed more than 100 keiki who spent the day learning and participating in a variety of aquatic activities. From a police department news release:

Participants rotated through sessions focused on swimming fundamentals, water polo, and diving basics, before wrapping up with a series of friendly swim races that brought excitement and smiles to all involved. HI-PAL would like to thank Hawai‘i County Council Member Dennis “Fresh” Onishi for his inspiration, guidance, and generous support, including providing event T-shirts and giveaway items for all attendees.