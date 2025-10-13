Big Island Video News

80-Year-Old From Mountain Lakes, NJ Becomes Oldest Female IRONMAN Finisher
Big Island Video News
KONA, Hawaiʻi - 80-year-old Natalie Grabow crossed the finish line in in 16 hours, 45 minutes, and 26 seconds.

(BIVN) – The oldest female to complete an IRONMAN World Championship crossed the finish line with fanfare on Saturday night. 

80-year-old Natalie Grabow from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey completed the Kona course in 16 hours, 45 minutes, and 26 seconds. 

Waiting to greet Grabow at the Aliʻi Drive finish was Cherie Gruenfeld, the previous record holder. Gruenfeld is a newly inducted IRONMAN Hall of Famer. Race officials described the meeting as “a powerful moment between two legends of endurance sport.” 

80-year-old Natalie Grabow crosses the finish line in Kona, photo by Donald Miralle / IRONMAN

More than 1,600 female triathletes participated in the October 11th race. The grueling race includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike course, and 26.2-mile run.