(BIVN) – The oldest female to complete an IRONMAN World Championship crossed the finish line with fanfare on Saturday night.

80-year-old Natalie Grabow from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey completed the Kona course in 16 hours, 45 minutes, and 26 seconds.

Waiting to greet Grabow at the Aliʻi Drive finish was Cherie Gruenfeld, the previous record holder. Gruenfeld is a newly inducted IRONMAN Hall of Famer. Race officials described the meeting as “a powerful moment between two legends of endurance sport.”

More than 1,600 female triathletes participated in the October 11th race. The grueling race includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike course, and 26.2-mile run.