(BIVN) – A Kaʻū man was arrested on Saturday following a violent crime spree involving multiple stolen vehicles between Volcano and Kurtistown.

Police arrested 31-year-old Pomaikai Olson of Nā‘ālehu for first-degree robbery. “Upon completion of search warrants on the vehicles and the identification of any additional applicable charges, detectives will confer with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for a charging decision,” police stated on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department provided a lengthy description of the incidents in a news release:

At 4:43 p.m., police dispatch received numerous calls regarding a reckless driver traveling Hilo-bound on Highway 11 within the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Callers reported that a large white Dodge pickup truck was being driven recklessly, forcing oncoming vehicles off the roadway and causing several traffic collisions. As officers responded to locate the vehicle, a 62-year-old woman called police and reported that she had been carjacked at gunpoint near Highway 11 and Luna Ikena Road in Volcano. The suspect, later identified as Olson, had reportedly left his white pickup truck in the roadway and fled the area in the woman’s Hummer H3, heading toward Hilo. Shortly thereafter, dispatch received additional calls of a reckless driver, now reported as the Hummer. The vehicle ran two responding marked police vehicles off the roadway and struck three additional vehicles, before becoming disabled. Olson then exited the disabled Hummer and attempted to flag down passing motorists. A 79-year-old man reported that when he slowed down Olson pointed a firearm at him and demanded his vehicle. The elderly man fled the area and called 911. Continuing on foot, Olson then reportedly approached a nearby residence on the 17-400 block of Volcano Road in Kurtistown, where he forcibly attempted to enter the home. Confronted by a 53-year-old male resident, Olson pointed the firearm at him and demanded the keys to his parked Dodge pickup truck. Fearing for the safety of his life and his family, the man complied. Olson reportedly entered the truck, accelerated forward, and struck a parked vehicle, then reversed, nearly striking a 26-year-old man who had to jump out of the vehicle’s path. Olson then continued onto Highway 11, where he struck another vehicle, disabling the stolen Dodge truck. He then attempted to flag down passing motorists again, and was seen throwing the firearm at a passing vehicle. The 53-year-old resident and his 26-year-old nephew then restrained Olson until police arrived and took him into custody at 5:05 p.m. Police later determined the firearm in Olson’s possession was an airsoft pistol that closely resembled a real firearm. Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives responded to multiple scenes and are continuing this investigation. The stolen Hummer H3 and the Dodge pickup truck Olson was operating were both recovered pending the execution of search warrants. Detectives also determined Olson did not have permission to operate the white Dodge pickup truck, which is owned by a family member.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or who may have potentially been a victim to please contact Detective Amy Omaya of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or via email at Amy.Omaya@hawaiipolice.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, police say. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.