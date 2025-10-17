(BIVN) – Dual lava fountains returned to the summit of Kilauea on Friday night, as Episode 35 in the ongoing eruption began just after 8 p.m.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH and the Aviation Color Code is at ORANGE.

By 9:30 p.m., fountains erupting from the south vent topped 1,300 feet (400 meters), while the fountain from the north vent reached about 1,100 feet (330 meters).

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it was a record fountain height for two fountains during the eruption, which began in December 2024.

“According to the National Weather Service, overnight winds are blowing from the north, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed south of Kilauea summit,” the USGS HVO said.

“Seismic tremor increased significantly, and summit tilt switched from inflation to deflation at about the same time that sustained fountaining began,” the scientists wrote. “Inflationary tilt reached approximately 24 microradians since the end of the last episode.”

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. All current activity is confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.