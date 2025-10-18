(BIVN) – The speed limit will soon be reduced on a portion of Kuakini Highway in Kona.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced Friday that the 55 mph speed limit on Kuakini Highway, also known as Route 11, will be reduced to 45 mph between mile markers 113.6 and 117.1 in Kona. This stretch of highway is between Old Mamalahoa Highway and Kamehameha III Road.
“The speed limit signs will be changed 30 days from the issuance of this news release,” the Hawaiʻi DOT stated. “The new speed limit of 45 mph will be effective when sign installations are complete.”
According to the DOT:
The purpose of the speed reduction is to provide a manageable, safe and consistent speed limit for this section of Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 11). Along this segment of the roadway are gathering places for the community and children such as the Harold H. Higashihara Park and Kamakana Playground, along with a church and a scenic point.
HDOT actively manages speed to improve safety on state roads by using speed limit signs, right-sizing the roadways, installing roundabouts and raised pedestrian crosswalks, where appropriate. Implementing speed management and traffic-calming devices can reduce serious traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system.
