(BIVN) – A man died following a motor vehicle-pedestrian collision in Honokaʻa on Sunday evening.

Hawaiʻi police say they have launched a negligent homicide investigation after the man was fatally struck in the area of the 43.5 mile marker on Highway 19.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 7:33 p.m., officers were responding to a report of a traffic hazard in which a person wearing dark-colored clothing was seen walking along the roadway near the 47-mile marker on Highway 19, heading toward Honoka‘a. As officers were en route, they observed a vehicle traveling south on Highway 19 suddenly swerve into their lane. They then observed a man wearing dark clothing lying on the road.

Officers immediately began life saving measures until Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel arrived and continued administering CPR. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk. He was pronounced deceased at 7:51 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The man’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The driver of the 2018 Toyota 4Runner multi-purpose vehicle, a 53-year-old Honoka’a woman, was not injured as a result of the collision.

The Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. At this time, police do not believe that speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the collision.