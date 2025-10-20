(BIVN) – The White Guava Cafe in Hilo has been closed by the Hawai‘i Department of Health due to a roach infestation and multiple critical food safety violations.

A red “closed” placard was issued to the E. Pūʻainakō Street eatery on October 16th. As of Monday evening, the restaurant was still closed, with the red placard displayed on the door.

Officials say the restaurant must remain closed until the health department conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved.

The establishment received a yellow “conditional” placard on October 14th, the health department says, before an inspector observed the following violations in a follow-up inspection two days later:

Live cockroaches on food-contact surfaces;

Numerous live and dead cockroaches within the kitchen and food storage areas;

Food was neither safe, unadulterated, nor honestly presented;

Food-contact equipment and surfaces were not clean to sight and touch;

Poisonous or toxic materials are not stored so they cannot contaminate food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles.

The DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Hire a professional pest control operator and submit the service report to the DOH;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites;

Repair broken frame of back door leading to kitchen to protect the establishment from the weather and the entry of insects, rodents and other animals;

Remove all poisonous or toxic materials from food prep areas.

“The establishment is required to remain closed for business until all violations have been corrected and a follow-up inspection by the DOH has been conducted,” the health department stated. “The operator will contact the DOH for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.”