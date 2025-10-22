(BIVN) – A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for portions of Hawaiʻi island, as dry and windy conditions will develop by the end of the week.

The Watch will be in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, and will be in place for Hāmākua, North and South Kohala, Kaʻū, and interior areas.

“Dry and windy conditions will develop during the day on both Friday and Saturday as high pressure moves east, north of the islands,” the National Weather Service reported. “This will increase the local pressure gradient and coincide with a pocket of drier air moving into the region, likely producing critical fire weather conditions across most central and leeward areas, as well as northern portions of the Big Island.”

Relative humidity will be as low as 40% to 45% percent, with east winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” forecasters said. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”