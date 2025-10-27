(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Sonia, located 965 miles southwest of Baja California and moving west at 7 mph, is expected to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low Tuesday or Wednesday.

The storm is not expected to present a threat to Hawaiʻi.

“Sonia is moving into an increasingly unfavorable environment,” the National Hurricane Center reported Monday morning. “Wind shear is expected to increase, with cooling (sea surface temperatures), and drier air along the forecast track. This should lead to a gradual weakening trend, and model simulated IR satellite shows convection diminishing by Tuesday.”

The National Hurricane Center says the system is forecast to dissipate and open into a trough in two to three days.