(BIVN) – As the federal government shutdown continues, and a temporary pause in SNAP benefits approaches, food distribution lines are already forming in Hawaiʻi.



The Food Basket held an ‘Ohana Food Drop in Hilo last Friday, while Vibrant Hawaiʻi’s islandwide “Aloha In Action” effort is activating 12 community food distribution sites across the Big Island. Additional food drops will be held in November.

SNAP – the United States Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – helps more than 40 million Americans buy food. As a result of the federal shutdown, the program will run out of money by November 1st, officials say.

Meanwhile, the State of Hawaiʻi has joined a coalition of other states in filing a lawsuit against the USDA for the suspension of SNAP funding. The coalition of attorneys general also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order asking the court to immediately turn benefits back on.

“The unlawful suspension of SNAP benefits jeopardizes food security for thousands of Hawaiʻi residents who rely on this lifeline every day,” said Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez. “Our office is committed to protecting the rights of families and individuals who depend on this program.”

According to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General:

On October 1, 2025, the new federal fiscal year began without an appropriation by Congress to fund the federal government, creating a “government shutdown.” On October 10, USDA sent a letter to state SNAP agencies saying that if the shutdown continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for the millions of individuals across the country that rely on them. Despite USDA’s claim of insufficient funds, the agency has access to billions of dollars in SNAP-specific contingency funds appropriated by Congress for this very purpose. Furthermore, USDA has funded other programs with emergency funds during this shutdown, but has refused to fund SNAP, leaving millions of Americans without the assistance they need to buy food.

The Attorney General says thus far in 2025, an average of 161,400 people received SNAP benefits in Hawaiʻi each month.

More than 600 families on Hawaiʻi island lined up in cars at the Keaukaha Military Reservation for The Food Basket’s ‘Ohana Food Drop on October 24th. Boxes of “shelf stable food items, protein and produce – including freshly harvested ‘ulu, rambutan, avocados and pumpkins” were distributed. U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda was among the 50 volunteers working the event.

“Families on Hawai’i Island are already feeling the devastating impacts of the federal government shutdown, and we warmly invite them to reach out to us if they need help with food resources,” said Kristin Frost Albrecht, Executive Director of The Food Basket. “We are here to help our island neighbors in need put food on their tables during this challenging time – please give us a call or stop by either our Hilo or Kona sites.”

The Hilo office phone number is (808) 933-6030 and the Kona office at (808) 322-1418.

The Food Basket noted that USDA guidance makes clear that EBT cards will continue to function, “but no new federal benefits can be loaded once October’s funds are exhausted, meaning Hawai’i’s SNAP households will see November deposits delayed or halted.”

The Food Basket and the County of Hawaiʻi will be holding ‘Ohana Food Drops for the month of November at locations around the island. Distributions will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon, and will be held at:

November 4: Hilo – Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium

Hilo – Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium November 6: Kona – Old Kona Airport Recreation Park

Kona – Old Kona Airport Recreation Park November 12: Nāʻālehu Hongwanji

Nāʻālehu Hongwanji November 13: Pāhoa District Park

Pāhoa District Park November 18: Waimea District Park

Waimea District Park November 21: Oceanview Kahuku Park

Vibrant Hawaiʻi’s Aloha In Action emergency response effort will also be activated this week. From a Vibrant Hawaiʻi news release:

With generous support from friends and neighbors in the Kūkiʻo, Kohala Coast, and Waimea communities, along with many others across the island, state, and nation, early efforts will focus on underserved areas where families may feel the greatest impact of this disruption, including North Hawaiʻi, the Hāmākua Coast, and Puna Mauka. Each distribution will include locally sourced produce, proteins, and shelf-stable food, supporting an estimated 1,800 residents during the first three weeks of November. For residents in other areas of the island, The Hawaiʻi Island Food Basket will conduct ʻOhana Food Drops in Hilo, Pāhoa, Nāʻālehu, Kona, and Waimea. For more information, visit hawaiifoodbasket.org. Registration for the Vibrant Hawaiʻi Aloha In Action distribution opens Thursday, October 30 at 4:00 PM. For registration details, please visit vibranthawaii.org/alohainaction. This project prioritizes households whose SNAP benefits have been paused and federal employees impacted by the government shutdown. Proof of eligibility is required.