(BIVN) – As the federal shutdown continues, the State of Hawaiʻi has announced a coordinated relief effort to protect families from the impacts, including the looming expiration of SNAP benefits.

On Wednesday, Governor Josh Green announced a partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), the Department of Education (HIDOE) and other state agencies. The State is “activating multiple avenues of support to help households who may temporarily lose benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) starting November 1.”

The Hawaiʻi Relief Program will provide up to four months of TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) for housing and utility payments “for eligible families who have at least one dependent child in their household and are in financial crisis or have an episode of need.”

The Green administration says applications for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program are now being accepted online through partner Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi.



From a State news release: