(BIVN) – As the federal shutdown continues, the State of Hawaiʻi has announced a coordinated relief effort to protect families from the impacts, including the looming expiration of SNAP benefits.
On Wednesday, Governor Josh Green announced a partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), the Department of Education (HIDOE) and other state agencies. The State is “activating multiple avenues of support to help households who may temporarily lose benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) starting November 1.”
The Hawaiʻi Relief Program will provide up to four months of TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) for housing and utility payments “for eligible families who have at least one dependent child in their household and are in financial crisis or have an episode of need.”
The Green administration says applications for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program are now being accepted online through partner Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi.
From a State news release:
The Hawaiʻi Relief Program is separate from the ongoing TANF cash assistance benefits and has a different application process, eligibility criteria and requirements. Individuals do not need to be on SNAP to apply for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program.
To be eligible for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program, a family must demonstrate a financial crisis or an episode of need; have at least one dependent child under the age of 18 in the family; and meet the income eligibility guidelines. A financial crisis or episode of need exists when there is financial instability due to an unexpected event (e.g., furlough, layoff, medical emergency, natural disaster, etc.) and an impending eviction or disconnection of a utility source because the family is behind on housing or utility payments, or the family is currently homeless.
A family may apply for TANF housing and utility payments support through the Hawaiʻi Relief Program based on its current needs.
DHS contracted CCH and MEO to administer the Hawaiʻi Relief Program statewide. CCH and MEO are nonprofit, community-based agencies with expertise in providing services to families and children. CCH will administer the Hawaiʻi Relief Program on the islands of Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island, while MEO will administer the program on the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.
As part of the state’s coordinated response, Governor Green has provided $2 million in state support from the Department of Human Services to Hawai‘i Foodbank for statewide support in this time of need.
These resources will immediately bolster local food banks so they can continue delivering essential food assistance to our communities across every island. At a time when federal support is paused, Hawaiʻi is stepping up to make sure our kūpuna, our keiki and our working families are supported.
“These are challenging times for working families across Hawaiʻi. No one should go hungry or lose stability because of gridlock in Washington, D.C.,” said Governor Green. “Our administration, together with the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Department of Human Services, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the Department of Education and community partners — is stepping up to ensure everyone in Hawaiʻi has access to food and essential aid during this federal shutdown.”
“We appreciate Governor Green’s leadership and decisive action in establishing the Hawai‘i Relief Program,” said Joseph Campos, deputy director of the Department of Human Services. “Through this initiative, we can continue serving Hawai‘i’s families with compassion and integrity, ensuring that essential support reaches those most affected by the federal shutdown.”
“The state’s new Hawai‘i Relief Program reflects what Hawai‘i does best: Our community coming and working together to help those in time of need,” said Catholic Charities Hawai‘i President and CEO Tina Andrade. “We’re grateful to partner with Governor Green and the state Department of Human Services to ensure these valuable financial resources reach those who need them the most. CCH has stood with Hawai‘i families through every crisis — from the recent pandemic to the Maui wildfires — by helping to provide critical rent and mortgage relief. We are honored to continue that mission through this state-led housing assistance program.”
“We understand the challenges residents are facing as many adapt to new requirements to access essential services such as food and housing,” said MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe. “MEO is honored to assist with this transition by administering the Hawai‘i Relief Program in partnership with the state Department of Human Services. As we have for the past 60 years, MEO stands ready to help.”
For more information or to apply starting October 29, please visit the appropriate website or call the office on your island.
Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi for residents on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island
Telephone Number: 808-521-4357, press “8” for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program (HRP) Team.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
(BIVN) – As the federal shutdown continues, the State of Hawaiʻi has announced a coordinated relief effort to protect families from the impacts, including the looming expiration of SNAP benefits. On Wednesday, Governor Josh Green announced a partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), […]