(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Community College saw one of the largest enrollment increases in the University of Hawai‘i System this fall.
Hawaiʻi CC saw an enrollment of 2,489 students, an 8.7% rise, said to be one of the highest headcounts in years at the Hawaiʻi island-based college.
Statewide, UH Community Colleges saw a fall 2025 enrollment of 25,461, a 2.2% increase overall. Leading the way was Windward CC, with an enrollment of 3,109 (+12.4%), followed by Hawaiʻi CC.
“Hawai‘i CC’s enrollment gains this fall reflect the opportunity and connection students find when they choose to learn close to home,” says Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Susan Kazama in a news release. “The number of resident students grew 8.0%, continuing students increased 8.2%, and first-time freshman rose 13.7%, showing that more students are seeing Hawai‘i CC as both a starting point and a steady path for growth.”
Hawaiʻi CC added:
In addition, native Hawaiian and part-Hawaiian enrollment grew 9.5%, highlighting steady progress in advancing educational access and success for Hawai‘i’s indigenous students. The college also saw a 5.8% increase in early admit students — high school students who earn college credit while completing their diploma — reflecting the college’s growing partnerships with local schools and its commitment to helping students begin their college journey earlier.
“What makes these numbers meaningful isn’t just the growth — it’s what they represent,” said Kazama. “Each student who walks through our doors is creating something for themselves. Hawai‘i CC is where the journey begins — where skills grow, confidence takes root, and futures and shaped right here at home. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our faculty and staff who support and uplift our students.”
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo saw a 0.7% enrollment decrease with 2,649 students. The entire UH system recorded an enrollment of 51,411, which is up 2% from fall 2024 across the 10 campuses.
From UH news release:
Enrollment gains across the UH system were driven by increases in first-time freshmen across the UH System (up 2.1%), record participation in programs allowing high school students to earn college and/or high school credit (up 6.9% from fall 2024), and rising undergraduate home-based enrollment at UH four-year campuses.
“Enrollment is one of the strongest indicators of confidence in the value of higher education and our 10-campus system,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “I am proud that more Hawaiʻi students are choosing to pursue their degrees with us. This momentum is critical to preparing the state’s future workforce and ensuring opportunities for every student.”
Hensel acknowledged challenges that remain, including a 3.5% decline in undergraduate transfer enrollment, and emphasized that UH is prioritizing systemwide solutions to improve the student experience.
“Addressing transfer barriers is one of our top priorities,” said Hensel. “For example, we are working to ensure that online programs available at our community colleges are aligned with online bachelors at our four-year campuses. I am especially excited about our adoption of EAB Navigate360 and EAB Edify, which will be fully in place next year. These tools will give students the support they need, often before they even realize they need it, to ensure they reach their educational goals.”
The technology platforms use predictive analytics built on historical and current student data to proactively alert faculty, advisors and staff at the earliest signs a student may be at risk. The goal is to deliver timely support when it can make the most difference, helping students stay on track, succeed in their studies and graduate.
