(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Community College saw one of the largest enrollment increases in the University of Hawai‘i System this fall.

Hawaiʻi CC saw an enrollment of 2,489 students, an 8.7% rise, said to be one of the highest headcounts in years at the Hawaiʻi island-based college.

Statewide, UH Community Colleges saw a fall 2025 enrollment of 25,461, a 2.2% increase overall. Leading the way was Windward CC, with an enrollment of 3,109 (+12.4%), followed by Hawaiʻi CC.

“Hawai‘i CC’s enrollment gains this fall reflect the opportunity and connection students find when they choose to learn close to home,” says Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Susan Kazama in a news release. “The number of resident students grew 8.0%, continuing students increased 8.2%, and first-time freshman rose 13.7%, showing that more students are seeing Hawai‘i CC as both a starting point and a steady path for growth.”

Hawaiʻi CC added:

In addition, native Hawaiian and part-Hawaiian enrollment grew 9.5%, highlighting steady progress in advancing educational access and success for Hawai‘i’s indigenous students. The college also saw a 5.8% increase in early admit students — high school students who earn college credit while completing their diploma — reflecting the college’s growing partnerships with local schools and its commitment to helping students begin their college journey earlier. “What makes these numbers meaningful isn’t just the growth — it’s what they represent,” said Kazama. “Each student who walks through our doors is creating something for themselves. Hawai‘i CC is where the journey begins — where skills grow, confidence takes root, and futures and shaped right here at home. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our faculty and staff who support and uplift our students.”

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo saw a 0.7% enrollment decrease with 2,649 students. The entire UH system recorded an enrollment of 51,411, which is up 2% from fall 2024 across the 10 campuses.

From UH news release: