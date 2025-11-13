(BIVN) – The High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi remains in effect, and has been extended into Saturday morning.

“Strong trade winds near and upstream of the islands will continue to produce large and rough surf along east facing shores through 6 AM Saturday,” National Weather Service stated on Thursday, adding that “the primary swell direction of the short period swell will be northeasterly.”

Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are possible along impacted shores, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tomorrow, forecasters say.

Coconut Island and County beach parks in Keaukaha were closed on Thursday.