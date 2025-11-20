(BIVN) – The final Kona Open Space Network (KOSN) Conceptual Plan will be presented to the public at a December 4th event at the Makaeo County Pavilion.

The Hawaiʻi County Planning Department says the community is invited to attend the Thursday evening event, which will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Initiated by the Kona Community Development Plan, the KOSN Conceptual Plan seeks to connect and preserve public open spaces by linking corridors such as trails, bike paths, shorelines, and roadways that support multimodal access. The final plan provides recommendations for implementation, including partnership development, management strategies, and funding opportunities. “The Kona Open Space Network Conceptual Plan was shaped by the community and reflects our shared commitment to preserving and connecting public spaces,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We invite residents to join us in celebrating this effort and talk story with the project team.”

The event will begin with a presentation by the Planning Department, consultants, and members of the KOSN Subcommittee, highlighting the final conceptual plan and projects identified for programming and implementation to strengthen the network’s hubs and links. The event will also feature food and drinks and participation from community partners including the Pālamanui Dry Forest team, the County’s Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity, and Resilience (OSCER), and the Kona Outdoor Circle. OSCER will be featuring a pop-up plant adoption, with a limited amount of free native and canoe plants available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A KOSN StoryMap is available online for additional details and background information.