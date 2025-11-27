(BIVN) – The man who was arrested for Tuesday’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Mountain View Mini Mart has been charged with murder.
On Wednesday afternoon, 40-year-old Joseph Davis was charged with Second-degree Murder, Use of Firearm in a Commission of a Felony, and Place to Keep Ammunition.
Davis’ bail was set at $1,505,000. Police say he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon, November 28, in Hilo District Court.
The victim in the deadly shooting was identified by police as 52-year-old John Marshall Marrou, of Volcano. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning to determine the exact cause of death.
From a police news release:
The charges against Davis stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, November 25, 2025, shortly after 1:30 p.m., when Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a man being shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Mountain View Mini Mart. Callers also reported that the suspect was still at the scene and in possession of the firearm.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers immediately arrested Davis for second-degree murder. He was transported to the East Hawai’i Detection Facility in Hilo.
Upon arrest, Davis was found in possession of a small zippered bag which witnesses observed him placing a firearm into following the shooting. Davis’ bag and a bicycle he arrived at the store on were recovered as evidence. Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives executed a search warrant on the bag, and a pistol matching the description of the weapon used in the incident was recovered. A search warrant was also executed on bags on the bicycle and additional ammunition was recovered.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Lisa Ebesugawa of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2382, or via email at Lisa.Ebesugawa@hawaiicounty.gov.
by Big Island Video News
