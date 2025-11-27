(BIVN) – The man who was arrested for Tuesday’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Mountain View Mini Mart has been charged with murder.

On Wednesday afternoon, 40-year-old Joseph Davis was charged with Second-degree Murder, Use of Firearm in a Commission of a Felony, and Place to Keep Ammunition.

Davis’ bail was set at $1,505,000. Police say he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon, November 28, in Hilo District Court.

The victim in the deadly shooting was identified by police as 52-year-old John Marshall Marrou, of Volcano. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning to determine the exact cause of death.

From a police news release: