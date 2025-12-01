(BIVN) – Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has announced that Santa will be visiting the Kahuku Unit at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in Kaʻū this Saturday, December 6th.

Santa will be at the park unit from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., “and he will be bringing presents to the first 100 keiki,” the FHVNP says.

This event, sponsored by the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, is free to attend. The FHVNP will also be providing free ice shave, free facepainting, and photos with Santa.

Friends of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park is the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit philanthropic fundraising partner for Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.