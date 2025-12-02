(BIVN) – An online dashboard is now tracking the fight to stop the spread of the coconut rhinoceros beetle, or CRB, on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity’s new website is providing maps of areas treated for CRB on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i island. The site is also keeping a record on the number of trees and types of trees treated for CRB (by ZIP code).

The website is also monitoring other biosecurity concerns. For example, it is keeping an eye on avian influenza by tracking of the number of tests conducted by the counties, and the number of negative and non-negative test results.

The site is also tracking the spread of little fire ants and coqui frogs, but only on Oʻahu.

From the news release:

Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) has established a biosecurity website to better coordinate and document programs and activities in the battle against invasive species statewide. The website also aims to increase transparency among all the involved agencies, including data from the state departments of Land and Natural Resources, Health, Transportation; the counties; the University of Hawai‘i College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience; as well as community organizations. Under Acts 231 and 236, enacted during the 2024 and 2025 state legislative sessions respectively, the DAB has been designated as the lead agency in coordinating biosecurity activities. Act 236 also required DAB to establish a pest dashboard by December 1, 2025 to report and track all biosecurity activities statewide. The dashboard is now accessible at: biosecurity.hawaii.gov.



“This invasive species dashboard not only provides important information to the public on invasive species programs but also helps to increase communication and coordination between government agencies and other organizations that have the mutual goal of protecting Hawai‘i’s agriculture and environment,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity.

The state says information on other invasive pests, and areas, will be added to the website in the future.

To report invasive species, call the statewide toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378) or online via 643pest.org.