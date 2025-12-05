(BIVN) – A 40-year-old man, accused of robbing a man at a Kona hotel before assaulting a security guard at a Palani Road shopping center later that same morning, has been arrested and charged.

Police say Andrew Green was charged with the following offenses:

First-degree robbery

First-degree terroristic threatening

Second-degree theft

First-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Third-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal property damage

Police detailed the incidents that occurred on Monday, December 2:

Shortly before 2 a.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a hotel on the 75-100 block of Sarona Road for a reported robbery. The victim, a 67-year-old male night auditor, reported that an unknown Caucasian male in his 30s entered the lobby holding a 4-foot pipe and yelled, “I am God and I can do or take whatever I want.” The suspect jumped over the counter, swung the pipe twice at the victim, and threatened him. The victim was not struck and was able to avoid injury. The suspect then took the victim’s backpack and fled on foot. Patrol officers reviewed surveillance video and conducted area checks but were unable to locate the suspect. Later that morning, just after 6 a.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to an unrelated assault at a shopping center on the 74-5500 block of Palani Road. The victim, a 53-year-old security guard, reported that upon arriving for work, he encountered a man, later identified as Green, sitting outside a closed business. The security guard, who was seated within his vehicle, told Green he needed to leave. At which point Green reportedly became agitated and began punching the victim in the head, neck, and jaw. Green then broke the rain guard off the victim’s vehicle and used it to stab the victim’s forearm, causing pain and redness. The victim was able to disarm Green before Green fled the area. Following a direction of travel provided by the victim, officers located Green near the 75-900 block of Henry Street and arrested him for second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal property damage. The victim identified Green as the suspect, and he was treated at the scene by Hawai‘i Fire Department medics and later released. As the investigation progressed, officers determined Green was also responsible for the earlier robbery and terroristic threatening incident at the Sarona Road hotel. He was subsequently arrested for those offenses as well. On Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, Kona Patrol officers recovered the 67-year-old victim’s stolen backpack on Ali‘i Drive near Kailua Pier and returned it to the victim.

Anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.