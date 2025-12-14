(BIVN) – The first annual “Fill a Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive” will be held next Saturday, December 20th, at the Kona Walmart parking lot.

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Community Policing Section will partner with Kona Walmart and The Salvation Army for the event.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

This community event invites the public to donate new, unwrapped toys to help brighten the holidays for keiki in need. A marked police sport utility vehicle will serve as the collection point, and officers will be on hand to greet community members and assist with donations. All toys collected during this one-day event will be donated directly to The Salvation Army for distribution to families across West Hawai‘i. Last year, The Salvation Army provided holiday gifts for nearly 1,000 keiki and kūpuna. Through this new partnership, the Kona Community Policing Section hopes to help expand that effort and bring even more smiles this holiday season.

The December 20th event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Kona Walmart parking lot located at 75-1015 Henry Street. For more information, contact the Kona Community Policing Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 258.