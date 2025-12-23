(BIVN) – A large-scale marijuana growing operation in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision is under investigation by police.

On Wednesday, December 17, the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Vice Division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 92-8600 block of Jasmine Drive. The residence was unoccupied at the time the search warrant was executed.

During the search, officers recovered approximately 397 marijuana plants, 364 pounds of processed marijuana, 19,814 grams of marijuana concentrate, 1.2 grams of cocaine, and four firearms.

Police say the estimated street value of the recovered narcotics is $1,437,630.

Police say they also seized for forfeiture more than $14,600 in U.S. currency, a white 2000 Ford Powerstroke F-350 truck valued at $40,000, and a Honda utility vehicle valued at $16,000.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Elijah Won at (808) 326-4646 or via email at Elijah.Won@hawaiipolice.gov or call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.