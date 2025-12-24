(BIVN) – A High Bacteria Count Advisory has been posted for the waters off Kolekole Gulch on the Hāmākua coast.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued a notice on Saturday, warning of a water quality exceedance of enterococci at Kolekole. Levels of 697 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring.

“The advisory for this beach is posted because testing for enterococci indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water,” the DOH notice stated. “Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill.”

The advisory will remain in effect at Kolekole Gulch until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.

From the DOH Clean Water Branch: